Ricketts Taps West NE Banker To Fill Groene's Post

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed a conservative banker to replace former state Sen. Mike Groene, who resigned after admitting that he took photos of a legislative staffer without her knowledge. Newly appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson will serve the rest of Groene’s term and seek election to the seat in November. Jacobson was one of five applicants Ricketts interviewed, including three declared candidates for the seat. Ricketts says Jacobson is a conservative who reflect the values of the western Nebraska district. Jacobson is the founder and principal shareholder of NebraskaLand Bank in North Platte, which opened in 1998 and now has $850 million in assets, with branches in Kearney and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

News KIOS NewsPete RickettsState Senator Mike GroeneMike Jacobsonbanks
