Mutual Of Omaha Releases Details About Downtown Skyscraper

The new skyscraper Mutual of Omaha plans to build in downtown Omaha will cost roughly $433 million. Documents filed with the city's Planning Department revealed several new details about the project although some of the figures could change because the building is still being designed. The tower the company wants to complete by early 2026 will have about 800,000 square feet of office space, which would be smaller than Mutual’s current headquarters in midtown Omaha that has more than 1 million square feet. The company also plans to request up to $68.6 million in tax-increment financing to help pay for the project.