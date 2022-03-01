© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

Mutual Of Omaha Releases Details About Downtown Skyscraper

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST
mutual_of_omaha_2020_logo_before_after.png

The new skyscraper Mutual of Omaha plans to build in downtown Omaha will cost roughly $433 million. Documents filed with the city's Planning Department revealed several new details about the project although some of the figures could change because the building is still being designed. The tower the company wants to complete by early 2026 will have about 800,000 square feet of office space, which would be smaller than Mutual’s current headquarters in midtown Omaha that has more than 1 million square feet. The company also plans to request up to $68.6 million in tax-increment financing to help pay for the project.

Tags

News KIOS NewsMutual of OmahaconstructionDowntown
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press