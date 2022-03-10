© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Reynolds Launches Re-election Bid

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 10, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has launched her campaign for a second full term, touting her conservative agenda of cutting taxes, personal freedom from mandates and school choice. The Republican governor made the announcement Wednesday night at a rally in Des Moines. Reynolds’ announcement comes about a week after she gave the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Reynolds will likely face Democrat Deidre DeJear in the November general election. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published March 5 shows Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%.

