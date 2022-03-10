Reynolds Launches Re-election Bid

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has launched her campaign for a second full term, touting her conservative agenda of cutting taxes, personal freedom from mandates and school choice. The Republican governor made the announcement Wednesday night at a rally in Des Moines. Reynolds’ announcement comes about a week after she gave the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Reynolds will likely face Democrat Deidre DeJear in the November general election. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published March 5 shows Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%.