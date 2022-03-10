Sarpy County To Re-name Street For Fallen Marine

The Sarpy County Board has approved a measure to name a street in southwest Omaha for a fallen Marine from Nebraska. Television station WOWT reports that the board on Tuesday unanimously approved naming a segment of Gertrude Street south of the Millard community for Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The 26-year-old Page was born in Omaha and lived his first five years in Red Oak, Iowa, before moving with his family to Omaha. He enlisted in the Marines in 2017 and was deployed to numerous locations before his final deployment to Afghanistan.