Sarpy County To Re-name Street For Fallen Marine

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST
Smoke rises from an explosion outside the airport in Kabul, where Cpl. Pahe was killed in 2021.

The Sarpy County Board has approved a measure to name a street in southwest Omaha for a fallen Marine from Nebraska. Television station WOWT reports that the board on Tuesday unanimously approved naming a segment of Gertrude Street south of the Millard community for Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The 26-year-old Page was born in Omaha and lived his first five years in Red Oak, Iowa, before moving with his family to Omaha. He enlisted in the Marines in 2017 and was deployed to numerous locations before his final deployment to Afghanistan.

