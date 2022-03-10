UNL Asks GOP Candidates To Leave Their Branding Out Of Campaign Ads

The University of Nebraska is asking three Republican candidates for governor to stop using its logos and other imagery in campaign ads. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the university sent letters to Charles Herbster, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. University spokeswoman Melissa Lee says the letter was sent partly to avoid the perception that the university is endorsing a candidate. As a tax-exempt government entity, the university is barred from participating in political campaigns or endorsing candidates.

