© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

UNL Asks GOP Candidates To Leave Their Branding Out Of Campaign Ads

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 10, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST
200806_Testing_039.jpg
UNL
/

The University of Nebraska is asking three Republican candidates for governor to stop using its logos and other imagery in campaign ads. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the university sent letters to Charles Herbster, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. University spokeswoman Melissa Lee says the letter was sent partly to avoid the perception that the university is endorsing a candidate. As a tax-exempt government entity, the university is barred from participating in political campaigns or endorsing candidates.

Tags

News KIOS News2022 governor's raceUN-Lcampaignadvertising
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press