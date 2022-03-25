© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

Fortenberry Convicted On All Counts

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 25, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Nebraska, center, speaks with the media outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, on Thursday.
A federal jury has convicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. The jury in California deliberated about two hours before finding the nine-term Republican guilty of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements. Fortenberry was charged after sitting for two interviews with FBI agents who were investigating the donor, Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent. Fortenberry argued at trial that he was set up by FBI agents and prosecutors twisted his words.

Tags

News KIOS NewsJeff Fortenberryconvictiontrialscampaign finance
Associated Press
