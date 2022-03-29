© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Fortenberry Announces Resignation Following Conviction

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, earlier this month. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, earlier this month. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska says he will resign from office, effective March 31, after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national. Fortenberry’s announcement Saturday follows concerted pressure on him to step down from political leaders in Nebraska and Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday urged Fortenberry to resign. Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Fortenberry should “do the right thing for his constituents” and leave the office he has held since 2005.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press