Biden Returns To Hostile IA To Make A Number Of Pitches

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
Former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to Iowans at Johnson's Reception Hall in Elkader, Iowa.
Iowa has never been fertile ground for Joe Biden. His 2020 presidential campaign limped to a fourth place finish in the state’s technologically glitchy caucus. After bouncing back to win the nomination, Biden lost the state to Donald Trump in November. Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president Today facing yet more political peril. He's saddled with sagging approval ratings and inflation at a 40-year high. The president will promote his economic plans to help rural families struggling with higher costs. He'll also showcase the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law enacted last fall.

Associated Press
