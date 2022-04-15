© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Groene Escapes Charges Of Harrassment

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 15, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT
An investigation in Nebraska has concluded that a state lawmaker who resigned after admitting that he took photos of a female subordinate without her permission acted in a “boorish, brainless and bizarre” manner but did not commit illegal sexual discrimination or harassment. Lincoln attorney Tara Paulson wrote in her report that was released Wednesday that former state Sen. Mike Groene’s behavior was “wholly unprofessional and inappropriate” and that he would have faced disciplinary action in a private-sector job. Groene resigned in February after admitting that he took the photos of a female staffer. Groene, a blunt-spoken, often abrasive Republican who clashed with Democratic colleagues, also ended his candidacy to become a University of Nebraska Regent.

