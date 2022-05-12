NE GOP Remains Fractured Following Pillen Primary Win

Nebraska Republicans are struggling to put the bruising campaign for governor behind them. The GOP held a rally Wednesday that was intended to highlight party unity but instead showed division following the first major loss for a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump in this year's midterm elections. Fissures remained evident in the hours after the primary was called for Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and other prominent Republicans. Charles Herbster, the Trump-backed candidate, appeared briefly at the event but left without taking questions or endorsing Pillen. Another top contender, Brett Lindstrom, didn't attend at all.