NE GOP Remains Fractured Following Pillen Primary Win

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
Donald Trump waves as he walks offstage after speaking at the Iowa Republican Party's Lincoln Dinner last month.

Nebraska Republicans are struggling to put the bruising campaign for governor behind them. The GOP held a rally Wednesday that was intended to highlight party unity but instead showed division following the first major loss for a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump in this year's midterm elections. Fissures remained evident in the hours after the primary was called for Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and other prominent Republicans. Charles Herbster, the Trump-backed candidate, appeared briefly at the event but left without taking questions or endorsing Pillen. Another top contender, Brett Lindstrom, didn't attend at all.

News KIOS News2022 electionJim PillenCharles Herbsterrepublicans
