Pillen Secures NE GOP Nomination

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT
Jim Pillen, center, talks about his campaign after receiving an endorsement from Gov. Pete Ricketts, right, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the state Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. According to the AP, Pillen won the Republican primary May 10.
Grant Schulte
/
AP
Jim Pillen, center, talks about his campaign after receiving an endorsement from Gov. Pete Ricketts, right, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the state Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. According to the AP, Pillen won the Republican primary May 10.

A University of Nebraska regent, Jim Pillen, has won the state’s crowded Republican primary race for governor over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. It was a notable loss for the former president as he tries to shape the future of the GOP. Pillen beat eight challengers, including a Trump-backed businessman, Charles Herbster, accused late in the campaign of groping young women. Pillen was endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Herbster’s defeat raises the stakes on other high-profile races this month in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has also intervened in campaigns. Pillen will face the winner of Democratic primary, Carol Blood, in the November general election.

News KIOS News2022 electionpolitical partiesJim PillenCharles Herbster
Associated Press
