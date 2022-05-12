Pillen Secures NE GOP Nomination

A University of Nebraska regent, Jim Pillen, has won the state’s crowded Republican primary race for governor over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. It was a notable loss for the former president as he tries to shape the future of the GOP. Pillen beat eight challengers, including a Trump-backed businessman, Charles Herbster, accused late in the campaign of groping young women. Pillen was endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Herbster’s defeat raises the stakes on other high-profile races this month in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has also intervened in campaigns. Pillen will face the winner of Democratic primary, Carol Blood, in the November general election.