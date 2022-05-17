© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Judge Rules In Favor Of UNL In Harassment Suit

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT
A federal judge has dismissed the claims of seven women who alleged the University of Nebraska-Lincoln didn't adequately respond to their complaints of being sexually assaulted or harassed. Four of those women said they were victims of Cornhuskers athletes. The judge allowed two other women who are plaintiffs to proceed with a portion of the case. Two football players were criminally charged and expelled in April 2020. The lawsuit filed in July 2020 alleged violations of a federal civil rights law. It said university training for students on sexual misconduct policies, and investigation and reporting procedures, are inadequate. U.S. District Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. found the university did make mistakes but was not “deliberately indifferent” in its response.

