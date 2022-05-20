© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Rare Element Deposit Underneath NE Claimed To Be Large

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT
An artist's illustration shows element 117, which has now been officially added to the periodic table of the elements.
The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the amount of rare earth elements present where it plans to build the mine about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Omaha near the town of Elk Creek is the second largest deposit in the United States. But the company still has to raise more than $1 billion to build the mine. It also has to analyze the latest data to determine whether it will be economically feasible to produce those rare earth elements.

