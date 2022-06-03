© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Pillen Endorsed By Cattlemen

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published June 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
Republican governor hopeful Jim Pillen has scored the endorsement of the Nebraska Cattlemen, a top advocacy group for the state’s ranchers. Pillen, a veterinarian and the owner of a hog farm operation, is running to replace current Gov. Pete Ricketts, a fellow Republican who leaves office in January because of term limits. Brenda Masek, the chairwoman of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s political action committee, says Pillen has “walked in our shoes” as an agricultural producer and would be a strong advocate for the industry at the Capitol.

Tags

News KIOS NewsJim PillenNebraska Cattlemen2022 governor's race
