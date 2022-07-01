© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Flood Wins Special Election To Finish Fortenberry's Term

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published July 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood has won a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents. Flood beat Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the state’s Republican-leaning 1st District, which includes Lincoln and dozens of smaller towns in eastern Nebraska. Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, will serve the rest of what would have been Fortenberry’s ninth term. He’ll be a strong favorite to win a new term in November, when he faces Pansing Brooks again in the general election.

News KIOS NewsMike FloodJeff Fortenberry2022 election
