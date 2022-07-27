© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Grassley Warns Of Corruption In Govt. Agencies

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 27, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, arrives for a committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 23.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, arrives for a committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 23.

Senator Chuck Grassley says multiple whistleblowers are raising concerns about potential corruption with the FBI and Department of Justice. The Iowa Republican has written a letter to the directors of both the F-B-I and the D-O-J about claims of tampering by senior officials in politically sensitive investigations. Grassley says the investigations range from election and campaign finance probes to Hunter Biden's financial and foreign business activities.

Tags

News KIOS NewsChuck GrassleyFBI
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source