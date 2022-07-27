Grassley Warns Of Corruption In Govt. Agencies
Senator Chuck Grassley says multiple whistleblowers are raising concerns about potential corruption with the FBI and Department of Justice. The Iowa Republican has written a letter to the directors of both the F-B-I and the D-O-J about claims of tampering by senior officials in politically sensitive investigations. Grassley says the investigations range from election and campaign finance probes to Hunter Biden's financial and foreign business activities.