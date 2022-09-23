© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

New NE Casinos Promise Gambling Exclusion Portal

KIOS
September 23, 2022
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering a voluntary program for people who don't want to wager as casinos open for gambling in the state. A statewide portal will include a voluntary self-exclusion program. The program will allow people to choose one year, three years, five years or lifetime for their exclusion from wagering. The lifetime option will be available only to people who have previously been on the self-exclusion list for at least six months.

