Ricketts Names Interim Corrections Director

Gov. Pete Ricketts has selected an interim director to run Nebraska's prison system when current director Scott Frakes steps down next month. Ricketts announced Friday that Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as interim director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services starting Oct. 8 — the day after Frakes leaves. Sabatka-Rine has been with the department nearly 40 years. She is currently chief of operations, overseeing deputy directors for the divisions of prisons, programs, administrative services and industries. Ricketts also named Doug Hohbein as interim State Fire Marshal.. He'll take over Oct. 15 for the Chris Cantrell, who also announced his resignation earlier this month.