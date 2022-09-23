© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Ricketts Names Interim Corrections Director

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
Nebraska_Correctional_Services.jpg

Gov. Pete Ricketts has selected an interim director to run Nebraska's prison system when current director Scott Frakes steps down next month. Ricketts announced Friday that Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as interim director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services starting Oct. 8 — the day after Frakes leaves. Sabatka-Rine has been with the department nearly 40 years. She is currently chief of operations, overseeing deputy directors for the divisions of prisons, programs, administrative services and industries. Ricketts also named Doug Hohbein as interim State Fire Marshal.. He'll take over Oct. 15 for the Chris Cantrell, who also announced his resignation earlier this month.

Tags
News KIOS NewsGovernor RickettsScott Frakesnebraska department of corrections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press