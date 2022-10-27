© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Feds Uncover Smuggling Ring Targeting Midwestern Meat Processors

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published October 27, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
Meat tenderized the old-fashioned way. The industrial method is a mechanized process involving needles.
iStockphoto.com
Meat tenderized the old-fashioned way. The industrial method is a mechanized process involving needles.

Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.

Tags
News KIOS Newscrimemeat processingbeef processinginterstate
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press