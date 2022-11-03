© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Herbster, Slama Drop Respective Lawsuits

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published November 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT
Former President Donald Trump listens as Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster speaks during a rally on May 1 in Greenwood, Neb.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Earlier this year, Charles W. Herbster lost his bid to become the Republican nominee for governor. He sued state Sen. Julie Slama for defamation ahead of the May primary election. Slama had told the Nebraska Examiner that Herbster had groped her at a local party event in 2019 when she was 22. She had quickly countersued Herbster on accusations of sexual battery. Online court records show a judge granted both sides' motion to dismiss their respective lawsuits. No reason for the dismissal was given.

Associated Press
