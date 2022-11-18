© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Reynolds Appointed To Head Of RGA

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published November 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the official Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the official Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor. Reynolds’ election Wednesday as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors’ largest fundraising organization. Governor races next year include Kentucky and Louisiana, now held by Democrats, and Mississippi. Reynolds served as vice-chair of the association in 2022, and her new role will give her a larger national presence.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press