NE To Get Millions In JUUL Settlement

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published December 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST
Packages of Juul mint-flavored e-cigarettes are displayed at a smoke shop in 2019.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Packages of Juul mint-flavored e-cigarettes are displayed at a smoke shop in 2019.

The state of Nebraska is set to receive a multi-million-dollar settlement. Attorney General Doug Peterson announced yesterday that the state will receive more than eight-million-dollars as part of a 438-million-dollar settlement between e-cigarette maker JUUL and 33 states and territories. An investigation alleged that JUUL engaged in advertising that appealed to youth, and the settlement requires the company to comply with terms that limit its sales and marketing practices.

