News
KIOS News

UNL Makes Rare Move Of Removing Tenured Faculty Member

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published December 7, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST
Competition for scarce funding and tenure may be prompting some scientists to cut corners.
Mick Wiggins
/
Ikon Images/Getty Images

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is making a rare move. The Lincoln Journal Star reports the board voted unanimously on Friday to fire a tenured faculty member for the first time in a decade. Julie Stone, an associate professor at UNL's biochemistry department, was criticized by other faculty for lacking quote-unquote "professional competence". A complaint was filed by NU president Ted Carter. Firing a tenured faculty member is considered to be an extraordinary step in academia. A colleague who supported Stone asked the regents at Friday's meeting to consider the long-term implications, claiming it would send a red flag to faculty in Nebraska and elsewhere.

Tags
News KIOS NewsUN-LacademicsNebraska State College System
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press