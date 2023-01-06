Pillen Sworn In As NE Gov, Leading GOP Sweep

Jim Pillen has been sworn in as Nebraska's 41st governor, joining a slew of Republicans who claimed all of the state’s top executive offices. Pillen was elected in November, defeating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen’s toughest race came during the contentious primary, in which he had to defeat eight other candidates, including one backed by former President Donald Trump. Also sworn in Thursday were Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, state Treasurer John Murante, state Attorney General Mike Hilgers and state Auditor Mike Foley. All are Republicans.