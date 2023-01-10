© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Bill Would Cap Insulin Cost In NE

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST
Glargine is one of the synthetic analog forms of insulin that have largely replaced human insulin.
Adiran Black/Flickr
Glargine is one of the synthetic analog forms of insulin that have largely replaced human insulin.

A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.

Tags
News KIOS NewsdiabetesNebraska State LegislatureMedicare
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press