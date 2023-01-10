© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Sasse Leaves For Academic Job In Florida

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST
senator_ben_sasse-2.jpg

Nebraska's outgoing U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse left office Sunday to become the University of Florida's new president and said he knows he may be remembered more for his criticisms of former President Donald Trump than for the policies he supported. Sasse was a prominent Trump critic who joined with a handful of other Republicans to vote to convict the former president at his second impeachment trial. Those criticisms led to Sasse being sharply criticized by his own political party in Nebraska even though he voted with Trump 85% of the time. Sasse acknowledged in an interview with the Omaha World-Herald that his complicated relationship with Trump will shape his legacy.

Tags
News KIOS NewsBen SassePresident Trumpacademics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press