IA Governor Makes Public Funds Available For Public School Tuition Assistance

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published January 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST
Kids parachuting into a private school with voucher money
Shout for NPR

Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school will be able to use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses. The plan signed Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds makes Iowa the third state to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions. Republicans approved the bill despite objections from Democrats and others who argued the new education savings accounts would lead to reduced funding for public schools. Reynolds has made the private school funding measure one of her top priorities after failing to pass similar but less expansive proposals twice before.

