Omaha Target Shooter Had History Of Instability/Firearm Purchases

The man who entered an Omaha Target with an AR-15-style rifle and began firing before he was killed by police had been repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia. And Joseph Jones' family had tried to take guns away from him over and over. But because Jones never went through a formal hearing process, he was able to keep purchasing firearms legally, underscoring how gun laws fail to keep firearms out of the hands of deeply troubled people. Jones' family and law enforcement records show multiple attempts to get Jones help and keep him safe. But it all culminated last month at the Target store, where Jones fired multiple times at inanimate objects. No other people were hurt in the shooting.