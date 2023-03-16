School District Settles With Family Of Dead Student

A Nebraska school district has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of an eighth grader who died after eating a granola bar given to him by a teacher. The Papillion La Vista school board voted on the wrongful death settlement with the parents of Jagger Shaw at its meeting Monday night. Few details about what happened last May are included in court documents because the settlement was reached through probate court and not a civil lawsuit. But Jagger's father, Thomas Shaw, said in a Facebook post that his 14-year-old son had an allergic reaction after eating the granola bar given to him by his teacher at Liberty Middle School. Jagger was given an epinephrine shot and rushed to the hospital by ambulance, where he died.