Assault Case Against Former Husker Coach Dismissed

The felony assault case against former Nebraska interim head coach and assistant Mickey Joseph was dismissed because the alleged victim refuses to testify. Joseph had faced a charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation in connection with a November domestic disturbance at a Lincoln home. A preliminary hearing was scheduled, but prosecutor Erica Pruess told Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley the alleged victim said in an email she wouldn’t testify. The alleged victim now lives in Arizona. Pruess said a law enforcement officer unsuccessfully attempted seven times to serve the subpoena compelling the alleged victim to appear.