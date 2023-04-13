© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

Berkshire Buys Stakes In Venerable Japanese Trading Firms

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, drinks a Cherry Coca-Cola prior to the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., in 2010.
Daniel Acker
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, drinks a Cherry Coca-Cola prior to the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., in 2010.

Billionaire Warren Buffett's company has increased its investments in five major Japanese trading houses to give Berkshire Hathaway control of 7.4% of each of those conglomerates. Buffett disclosed the new investments Tuesday in interviews with Nikkei and CNBC while he visits Tokyo this week to meet with executives at the Japanese companies. Shares of Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. all surged. Those trading houses themselves are some of Japan’s oldest and biggest companies that each hold investments in a variety of industries and other companies.

Tags
News KIOS Newsberkshire hathawaywarren buffetJapan Trade
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press