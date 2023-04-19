© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

IA Child Labor Bill Split Along Party Lines

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT
The Labor Department enforces child labor laws.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
Iowa's Senate has passed a controversial bill that would allow minors to work longer hours and in currently banned roles, like serving alcohol at restaurants. The bill's mainly Republican supporters said it would give children valuable opportunities to work and get paid. The bill's mainly Democratic opponents said it would increase workplace injuries among kids. The Biden administration has urged U.S. companies to stop hiring children illegally, after a recent investigation found more than 100 kids working overnight and handling dangerous equipment across the country. The Iowa bill still requires approval from the Republican-controlled House and from the Republican governor to become law.

Associated Press
