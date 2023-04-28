© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Abortion Ban Fails To Pass Legislature

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT
Nebraska_State_Legislature.jpg

An effort to advance a bill that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, generally around the sixth week of pregnancy, fell one vote short Thursday of breaking a filibuster in the Nebraska Legislature. That means the bill is unlikely to move forward this year. It was the second straight year that an effort to restrict abortion access in the state failed. Nebraska currently bans abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy, a law that has been in place since 2010.

Tags
News KIOS NewsNebraska State Legislatureabortionbills
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source