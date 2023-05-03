Abortion Spokesman Carhart Dead At 81

Outspoken abortion provider LeRoy “Lee” Carhart has died. Clinics for Abortions & Reproductive Excellence in Nebraska says Carhart, who was the medical director, died Friday. He was 81. A cause of death was not released. Carhart began focusing on abortion at his clinic in Nebraska after retiring from the Air Force in 1985. He was one of just a handful of late-term abortion providers in the U.S. He also was a public voice for abortion rights. He went before the U.S. Supreme Court twice to challenge restrictions on abortion procedures. Carhart was born in Trenton, New Jersey. He earned his medical degree from Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia, now Drexel University College of Medicine.