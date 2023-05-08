© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Michael Griffin to Join 'Riverside Chats' as Contributing Host

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published May 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT
Michael Griffin is a Black man with short locs and glasses. In this photo he is wearing an orange jacket over a striped white collared shirt.
University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health
/
Michael Griffin is a comedian and community health program manager at Nebraska Medicine. His comedy special "27 Club," filmed at Culxr House in June, is available on YouTube.

We are pleased to announce the addition of musician, comedian, and health policy advocate Michael Griffin to the "Riverside Chats" creative team.

"I've appreciated the platform 'Riverside Chats' has given community members over the years, and I am thankful for the opportunity to continue the tradition with the team."

Griffin was born in Kansas City, Missouri and spent most of his childhood in Omaha. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in sociology. Griffin earned a Master of Public Health from Emory University in 2021.

A self-described policy fanatic, Griffin uses creative pursuits to improve community participation in politics.

"Riverside Chats" creator Tom Knoblauch will continue to host episodes of the show, along with contributor Maria Corpuz, who joined the team last year.

Griffin is a musician and comedian in his free time. He plays the keyboard and saxophone in local jazz band Indigo Moon. Last summer, Culxr House hosted Griffin's sold-out stand-up special "27 Club."

The first episode of "Riverside Chats" with Griffin at the mic will air on May 15 with guest Marcey Yates.

"Michael's work and art achieve exactly the kind of balance that our audience craves: passion, curiosity, humor and insight," said Tom Knoblauch, "Riverside Chats" creator. "[Griffin] is a natural fit for the show. and I can't wait to hear the conversations he'll have."

