Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

'It's a Love-Hate Relationship:' Maria Corpuz on Local Leadership and Juggling Responsibilities

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published September 29, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT
Maria is wearing a white button-down shirt and pink pants. She is sitting in a purple chair between two couches and in front of musical equipment.
Maria Corpuz
/

Omaha community organizer Maria Corpuz talks local activism, journalism, and hosting the live late night show "Nite Caps" at OutrSpaces through significant personal and societal shifts.

