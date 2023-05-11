© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Abortion Issue Makes Surprise Return To Legislature

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature in March as part of an effort to filibuster every bill that comes before the legislature this session.
A new effort has been introduced in the Nebraska Legislature to restrict abortion access in the state, less than two weeks after a bill that would have banned abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy failed to overcome a filibuster. The plan to ban abortions at 12 weeks of pregnancy introduced late Monday drew fervent protests from opponents who had been assured by Speaker of the Legislature John Arch that the abortion proposal was dead for the session. Drawing even more outrage was the way the measure was introduced: as an amendment to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors — the most controversial bill of the session that has led at least two lawmakers to filibuster every bill before the body this year.

