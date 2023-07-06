© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

IA Gov. Calls Special Session Focusing On Abortion

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has called a special legislative session so lawmakers can enact new abortion restrictions. The move comes after the state Supreme Court last month declined to reinstate a law that would have banned abortion as early as six weeks in a pregnancy. The court was split 3-3 and did not issue a decision on the merits of the law, leaving open the possibility that the GOP-controlled Legislature could try to pass the same ban again. In the meantime, abortion remains legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Most Republican-led states have significantly curbed access to abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

