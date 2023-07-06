IA Gov. Calls Special Session Focusing On Abortion

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has called a special legislative session so lawmakers can enact new abortion restrictions. The move comes after the state Supreme Court last month declined to reinstate a law that would have banned abortion as early as six weeks in a pregnancy. The court was split 3-3 and did not issue a decision on the merits of the law, leaving open the possibility that the GOP-controlled Legislature could try to pass the same ban again. In the meantime, abortion remains legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Most Republican-led states have significantly curbed access to abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.