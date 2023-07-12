© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

IA Caucuses To Be Held MLK Day

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published July 12, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT
Attendees hold letters that read "CAUCUS" during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa earlier this month.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Attendees hold letters that read "CAUCUS" during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa earlier this month.

Iowa Republicans say the party’s presidential nominating caucuses will be held Jan. 15, on the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. That announcement Saturday puts the first votes of the 2024 election a little more than six months away as the GOP tries to reclaim the White House. White House candidates have campaigned in Iowa since last winter, but there has been some uncertainty about the date for the caucuses that have by tradition kicked off the Republican selection process for a nominee. What’s changed is the Democratic National Committee’s election calendar, dropping Iowa as its first contest.

Tags
News KIOS Newsiowa caucuselectionpresidential race
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press