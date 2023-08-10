© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Denial Temporarily Halts Midwestern Carbon Pipeline Project

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT
More than 100 farmers gathered in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines to protest three carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa.
Clay Masters
/
Iowa Public Radio
More than 100 farmers gathered in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines to protest three carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa.

North Dakota regulators have denied a siting permit for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that would pass through five states. The North Dakota Public Service Commission denied the permit Friday for the Summit Carbon Solutions Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline. Summit planned a 2,000-mile route to capture carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, and to store it deep underground in North Dakota. Summit says it will revisit its proposal and reapply for the permit.

Tags
News KIOS NewspipelineMidwestpermits
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source