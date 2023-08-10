Denial Temporarily Halts Midwestern Carbon Pipeline Project

North Dakota regulators have denied a siting permit for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that would pass through five states. The North Dakota Public Service Commission denied the permit Friday for the Summit Carbon Solutions Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline. Summit planned a 2,000-mile route to capture carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, and to store it deep underground in North Dakota. Summit says it will revisit its proposal and reapply for the permit.