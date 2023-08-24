Garland Visits Omaha For Law Enforcement Conference
The nation's top law enforcement official is meeting with Nebraska officials. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland visited the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska in Omaha this week to meet with state, local and federal law enforcement leaders. Garland, who said his father is from Council Bluffs, thanked law enforcement for protecting their communities through prosecution of drug trafficking, child exploitation and child enticement cases.