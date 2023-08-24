© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

Garland Visits Omaha For Law Enforcement Conference

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published August 24, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT
Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a news conference on Oct. 20, 2022.
Sarah Silbiger
/
AP
Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a news conference on Oct. 20, 2022.

The nation's top law enforcement official is meeting with Nebraska officials. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland visited the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska in Omaha this week to meet with state, local and federal law enforcement leaders. Garland, who said his father is from Council Bluffs, thanked law enforcement for protecting their communities through prosecution of drug trafficking, child exploitation and child enticement cases.

24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source