CDC Awards Douglas County Grant To Fight Overdoses
The Douglas County Health Department is doing its part to address drug overdoses. The CDC awarded the health department an 890-thousand-dollar grant to fight the overdose crisis. Health officials tell WOWT that they are working with local organizations to find ways to better care for people suffering from drug addiction and getting more treatment centers to help those who are addicted. Douglas County saw more than 50 drug overdose deaths in 2021.