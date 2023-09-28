© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Railyard Explosion Appears To Be Accidental

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published September 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT
A Union Pacific freight train carries cargo along a rail line at sunset in Bosler, Wyoming, on August 13, 2022.
A Union Pacific freight train carries cargo along a rail line at sunset in Bosler, Wyoming, on August 13, 2022.

Investigators say a blast that prompted evacuations near Union Pacific's massive railyard in western Nebraska last week appears to be accidental. But it's not yet clear what caused it. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is working with the railroad and experts from the Federal Railroad Administration to determine what caused a stationary shipping container carrying perchloric acid to explode last Thursday in North Platte. The chief investigator for the fire marshal's office, Adam Matzner, said there's no sign of a criminal act connected with the explosion, so it appears accidental. The railroad is conducting its own internal review. Railroad safety has been a key concern nationwide ever since a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire in Ohio in February.

