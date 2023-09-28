Transport Secretary In NE For Rail Funding Talk
A member of the Biden administration is discussing the millions of dollars in railroad funding that Nebraska is set to receive. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Grand Island yesterday where he discussed the 15-million-dollars in federal funding that will go toward the Cornhusker Railroad Regional Connectivity Project. The project includes track-related improvements, upgrades to crossings and expansion of a railcar repair facility.