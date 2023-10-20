© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Pillen Chastised For Comment About Reporter's Heritage

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published October 20, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT
Jim Pillen, center, talks about his campaign after receiving an endorsement from Gov. Pete Ricketts, right, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the state Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. According to the AP, Pillen won the Republican primary May 10.
Grant Schulte
/
AP
Jim Pillen, center, talks about his campaign after receiving an endorsement from Gov. Pete Ricketts, right, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the state Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. According to the AP, Pillen won the Republican primary May 10.

Advocates and Nebraska lawmakers are defending a reporter after Gov. Jim Pillen said her story about environmental concerns at his farms wasn’t worth discussing because the reporter was from “communist China.” The Asian American Journalists Association, the chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and some state lawmakers have condemned Pillen and demanded that he apologize to Flatwater Free Press reporter Yanqi Xu. The case received a flood of publicity this week when the newspaper’s executive director wrote a scathing column. Pillen’s staff has not responded to emails or phone messages seeking comment.

Tags
News KIOS NewsJim PillenFlatwater Free Presswater qualityRacism
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press