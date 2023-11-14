© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Papillion Man Accused Of Molesting Former Senator Arrested

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published November 14, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST
Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., testified on Wednesday that she was raped while serving in the Air Force.
Matt York
/
AP
Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., testified on Wednesday that she was raped while serving in the Air Force.

A man has been arrested in the alleged assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally who says she was molested as she jogged along the Missouri River in Iowa. Council Bluffs police said in a statement that the 25-year-old suspect from Papillion, Nebraska, was spotted by officers in Omaha, Nebraska, at 3:23 a.m. Friday and arrested. Police say the man will be extradited back to Council Bluffs. McSally is a former senator from Arizona. She was in the area for a speaking engagement and was jogging Wednesday morning. She told police a man came up from behind and grabbed and molested her until she fought him off. Police say video surveillance helped lead them to the suspect.
