© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

City Of Omaha Sued By Firearms Enthusiasts Over Gun Ordinances

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST
Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021.
Andrew Selsky
/
AP
Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021.

The city of Omaha is facing a lawsuit over its recently approved gun ordinances regulating the carry of firearms. WOWT reports that the Nebraska Firearms Association and five Omaha residents are suing the city claiming that it has no right to impose local limitations on the right to bear arms. The suit claims the city is in violation of the state's new constitutional carry law because that law declared all local weapons ordinances null and void.
Tags
News KIOS NewsgunslobbyordinancelawsuitCity of Omaha
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source