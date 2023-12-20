City Of Omaha Sued By Firearms Enthusiasts Over Gun Ordinances
The city of Omaha is facing a lawsuit over its recently approved gun ordinances regulating the carry of firearms. WOWT reports that the Nebraska Firearms Association and five Omaha residents are suing the city claiming that it has no right to impose local limitations on the right to bear arms. The suit claims the city is in violation of the state's new constitutional carry law because that law declared all local weapons ordinances null and void.