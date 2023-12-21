© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Multiple Murders In 2023 Unsettle Fort Calhoun Residents

Published December 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST

Two brutal killings in four months have left 1,100 residents in a tiny corner of eastern Nebraska reeling. Many in Fort Calhoun are questioning whether they're still insulated from the violence they see in the state's largest city and elsewhere. But they still like to think they are safe even after a Catholic priest and a longtime resident were both killed during separate break-ins at their homes. Sheriff Mike Robinson says people shouldn't judge Fort Calhoun by these killings because he can't recall another homicide anytime in his 62 years of living in the community.
