© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Reynolds Focuses On Care Services In IA State Address

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published January 10, 2024 at 11:26 AM CST
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds is introducing herself to the nation by delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds is introducing herself to the nation by delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds focused on education and health care in an expansive agenda laid out for legislators Tuesday evening, calling for substantial revisions to how special education is provided in schools and how mental health and substance use are treated across the state. The proposals may bring systematic changes to services across Iowa but are drawing early concerns about disparities in care in the state, especially for rural communities. Reynolds began her annual Condition of the State address reflecting on last week’s high school shooting in Perry, about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines and thanking first responders, some of whom were in the audience.
Tags
News KIOS NewsKim Reynoldseducationcare facilitiesiowa
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source