KIOS News

Grassley Hospitalized In Washington With Infection

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published January 18, 2024 at 11:46 AM CST
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, arrives at the Capitol in Washington, in a photo from September.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, arrives at the Capitol in Washington, in a photo from September.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley has been hospitalized in the Washington area with an infection and is receiving antibiotic infusions. At 90 years old, he is the oldest member of the U.S. Senate. Grassley will return to work “as soon as possible following doctors’ orders,” his office said in a statement Tuesday. His office did not give any additional details about his condition. The Iowa Republican had hip surgery last year and briefly used a scooter to get around. But the eight-term senator has appeared otherwise healthy in the halls of Congress even as he became the Senate’s only nonagenarian in September.
Associated Press
